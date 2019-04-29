Warren County man pleads guilty to assaulting girlfriend's 23-month-old daughter

A Warren County man facing several charges related to child abuse appeared in court Monday morning.

Brad Gerke stood before Judge John Grise in Warren Circuit Court on an indictment charging him with sodomy, assault, and criminal abuse.

"The case against Brad Gerke was one of the most severe child abuse cases we've seen in Warren County in some time. The main concern we had was making sure he'd be incarcerated for the greatest length of time possible," said Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron.

Gerke was accused of assaulting his girlfriend's 23-month-old daughter.

"It was not his biological child. The mother of the child was his live-in girlfriend," said Cohron.

In court, Gerke chose not to go to trial and pleaded guilty to two counts of assault first degree. The sodomy and criminal abuse charges were dismissed because he pleaded guilty to the assault.

Gerke was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each count of assault, so that's 40 years total.

"When we negotiated the resolution with his defense attorney the dismissal of the sodomy charge, in the grand scheme of the sentence, was not going to affect things significantly, so with him accepting a

40-year prison sentence, we felt it was a reasonable resolution in regards to the circumstances," explained Cohron.

Gerke will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years.

Had he gone to trial and been convicted by a jury, Gerke could have faced life in prison and would have been required to register as a sex offender. Due to the sodomy charge being dropped, he will not have to register as a sex offender.

In court, Gerke got choked up when Judge Grise asked him to explain what happened. Gerke's attorney spoke for him, saying Gerke admitted to being on meth and hallucinating and staying up for several days.

Gerke's attorney went on to speak on Gerke's behalf, saying, during the time Gerke hallucinated, he saw the child as a threat and assaulted her.

Gerke's attorney said the child's body was stomped all over and she suffered severe internal injuries to her face, large intestines, and trauma to her genitals. He said she was in the ICU for an extended period of time.

"The child's health is improving steadily," said Cohron.

During his court appearance, Gerke's attorney said Gerke asked him to share three things: Gerke caused the injuries, he did not want a jury trial, and he did not sodomize the child.

Gerke starts his 40-year-sentence Monday.

"Mr. Gerke waived sentencing on his 40-year-sentence so he is now in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He will stay at the Warren County Regional Jail for some period of time until the Department of Corrections comes and next he will go to Roederer Correctional Complex for classification," added Cohron.

Roederer Correctional Complex in located in Oldham County.

When police arrested Gerke in October 2018, they also arrested the mother of the child, Cynthia Orr.

Orr was indicted on a charge of criminal abuse.

At the time of her arrest, Orr said she suspected Gerke was abusing her toddler since August. The original citation said Orr had never contacted authorities or removed the toddler from the situation.

Next, Orr will have a pre-trial conference in Judge Grise's court room. We do not have an exact date for that at this time.