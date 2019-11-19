Warren County man pleads guilty to sex offenses involving minors

The Warren County Sheriff's Department says earlier this year, 58-year-old Brian Lee Nichols was investigated on multiple sex offenses over a four-year period involving juveniles.

Nichols pleaded guilty in the Warren County Circuit Court on Monday to two counts of sexual abuse 1st degree and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor 1st Degree.

Nichols agreed to 12 years in prison. When released Nichols will be on five-year conditional discharge (Supervised Probation) and will be on a lifetime sex offender registry.