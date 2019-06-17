Warren County native follows dream, becomes pilot in the United States Air Force

A Warren Central High School graduate recently completed training for the United States Air Force and will soon move to England to pilot the F-15E Strike Eagle Fighter Jet.

Joseph Underwood graduated from Warren Central High School in 2003, attended Western Kentucky University, got his private pilot's license, and later went on to complete pilot training for the Air Force.

Underwood graduated from the pilot training program with many awards, including a leadership award, academic award, distinguished graduate award, and the Commander's Trophy.

Underwood said he's had a passion for aviation since childhood and is humbled to receive the awards for doing what he loves.

"That's really amazing, you get to go out there and fly in the air space by yourself and that really builds your confidence that you can be a pilot and can be a good aviator for the Air Force," said Underwood.

Underwood told 13 News his first try at getting into the Air Force did not work out.

He said if you have a dream, keep chasing it and with hard work you can accomplish anything.