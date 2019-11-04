Warren County officials prepare for busy election day

Warren County officials are preparing for what they believe could be a busy election day Tuesday.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes predicts about 31 percent of voters will come out to the polls on election day.

That would mean about one million Kentuckians cast a vote, which is around 20-thousand more than the 2015 general election.

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates says all the election machines are at the precincts and that they are training some last minute poll workers.

"But I do think with everything, with what the polls are showing, that you know the candidates are pretty tied - that it's really going to bring a lot of people out. It's supposed to be a nice day tomorrow so I think turnout's going to be, I'm hoping closer to 40 percent."

Yates added that anytime there is a reason to vote people should do so.

"That's your time for your voice to be heard, but this is, you know, all of our state offices they affect our daily life just as any local elections so we hope everyone does turn out."

There are 88 precincts and 49 voting locations in Warren County.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

