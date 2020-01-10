Warren County one step closer to new multi-use indoor tennis facility

A new multi-use indoor tennis facility is one step closer to becoming a reality in Warren County.

In the winter months, tennis courts in Bowling Green go unused and tennis enthusiasts are left with no local options to play their favorite sport.

"We've got members of the community in the winter that actually travel to Louisville and Lexington and Owensboro to play tennis, and some travel to Nashville to play tennis in indoor facilities," said Bobby Lindsey, President of SOKY Tennis.

So about a year and a half ago, local tennis players began working with the Warren County Fiscal Court exploring their options of building an indoor tennis facility.

Friday, the fiscal court got a better idea of what the facility would look like.

"Once you go into the actual gymnasium side it would be designed and built with six indoor tennis courts, they would be asphalt based courts with tennis sealant on top, they would have removable tennis nets and standards," said Chris Kummer, Director of the Warren County Parks and Recreation.

To better serve the community the facility will be multi-use, and the tennis courts can be converted to volleyball or basketball and on top of that, the new facility would include turf that could be laid over the courts to allow for indoor soccer or football.

The project is estimated to cost 8 million dollars, but supporters say indoor courts will allow Bowling Green to host tournaments that would attract people from across the state here to Bowling Green, ultimately spending money on gas, food, and hotels locally.

Friday, the fiscal court approved around $130,000 to be used for officials to finalize the engineering and architecture design of the facility and to create the bid package for the project.

"You know, to have that kind of support, you know from members of the community and the support in the courtroom upstairs from the members in the community, you know, I haven't had anybody that's not been supportive of our efforts," said Lindsey.

Officials hope to have a bid on the project by April and will bring the project before the fiscal court again to see if it will move into construction.

