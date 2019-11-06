Warren County sees voter turnout higher than state average

In Warren County, a record number of voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's election.

Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates told 13 News more than 36,000 voters went to the polls.

She said in Warren County there are more registered democrats, but the county usually sees more republican voters actually vote.

However, Tuesday Warren County went blue.

The county saw a 43% voter turnout, which was higher than the state average.

"Like I said, this was a big election, everyone wanted to be heard," said Yates. "They felt very passionate about it and so I think that's why we had such a great turnout."

Yates says work to prepare for the upcoming presidential election will soon begin.

She also expects that election to see a high voter turnout.