Warren County tests record number of people in single day

Warren County had a record number of COVID-19 testing numbers in a single day on Wednesday with testing 623 people across its sites.

"Increased testing will increase our numbers," explained Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, Infectious Disease Specialist with Med Center Health.

The testing took place at Kroger's state testing site, Zip Clinic, and Bluegrass Medical Care. 375 of those tests were completed at the state test site which leaves town tomorrow, Friday.

"We are speaking with the Governor's office about additional testing," said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

When these state sites move out, either a local health department moves in and takes over testing, or they partner with local healthcare practices. Barren River District Area Health Department has decided to do the latter.

"We're going to work with our community partners, we have a great medical community in warren county so we will be working with those various practices to increase testing," said Matt Hunt, Public Health Director with the health department.

After Friday, Warren County has a goal is to perform at least 200 tests a day. The county has already partnered with Zip Clinic and Bluegrass Medical Care. Officials say they're working to get other partners to increase testing capacity even more. This testing availability is so important as it helps pave the way of getting southcentral Kentucky back to what it once was.

"We wanna be on that top list that we've enjoyed for the last few years for being the hot spot for economic development," said Buchanon.

Schedule for next week's testing:

Registration is required for these tests. To register for Zip Clinic testing click here.

For appointments to The Bluegrass Medical Care testing sites, call 2-1-1.

Monday, May 11

Zip Clinic at La Luz Del Mundo Church, 9 West 12th Street from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, May 12

Zip Clinic- Curbside Ministries, 1222 North Lee Street from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wednesday, May 13

No testing

Thursday, May 14

Zip Clinic at Bowling Green Learning Center, 503 Old Morgantown Rd. from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Friday, May 15

Zip Clinic at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, 165 Webb Ave from 10:00am - 5:00pm