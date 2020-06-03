Warren County to Receive Coronavirus Funding from Senator McConnell’s CARES Act

U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday Warren County received $58,008 from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance.

These federal resources, made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to assist the county’s coronavirus response efforts.

The announcement follows Senator McConnell’s recent visit to Warren County to thank healthcare workers on the frontlines of the virus. Senator McConnell also discussed his legislation, the CARES Act, which became the largest economic rescue package in American history.

“In Warren County and across Kentucky, medical professionals and first responders are courageously helping heal total strangers as we face the coronavirus. As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to bolster their lifesaving efforts with CARES Act,” said Senator McConnell. “Working with strong local leaders like Judge Mike Buchanon, I’m constantly working to help Kentucky overcome this crisis and safely and smartly reopen our economy.”

In addition to these federal funds, the CARES Act has had an $11 billion impact in Kentucky so far. Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $3.6 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education, and economic development priorities.