Warren East High School gifts seniors with yard signs and class t-shirts

The faculty and staff of Warren East High School recently took the time to show the class of 2020 some love by gifting its seniors with yard signs and class shirts.

"Anything we can do to honor these seniors, they absolutely deserve it," Jonathan Williams, the principal of Warren East said,

Faculty members delivered the signs and t-shirts to the homes of each senior member. Between planning, sorting, and delivering the gifts to the seniors, about 35 members of Warren East's staff assisted in honoring the class of 2020.

I enjoyed delivering signs and tshirts to some awesome seniors today! Made my day! #RaiderPride pic.twitter.com/u4G5rLXCUS — Jonathan Williams (@JWilliamsWEHS) April 24, 2020

"Our staff got together and decided they wanted to go out to deliver the signs and t-shirts and it just went from there," Williams said.

Williams said both the seniors and their parents were very appreciative of the gifts. Williams also said having the opportunity to go out and see the students was uplifting.

"It was great to see our kids," Jonathan Williams, the principal of Warren East said. "I think they really appreciated it."

Trying to brighten some students day up. #RaiderPride pic.twitter.com/IGgNuX25v4 — Brandon Combs (@cb_combs) April 24, 2020

The signs and t-shirts were sponsored by Southcentral Veterinary Services and the Vincent Group. Both operations are owned by Warren East alumni.

"They helped make this possible and I couldn't thank them enough," Williams said. "Our kids are the benefactors of that and I appreciate it very much."

Williams said Warren East will continue to do whatever it can to honor its senior class.

