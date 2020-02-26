Warren East High School celebrates National FFA Week

Sometimes high school can feel like a zoo, but Wednesday Warren East High School literally turned into a petting zoo.

It's all in celebration of National FFA Week, happening all this week.

Wednesday students brought their animals to school and turned the woodshop studio into a petting zoo.

Warren East High School Senior Mayme Hunt is the president of the school's FFA chapter. She will soon continue her family's tradition of farming.

"I know that when people hear my last name is Hunt a lot of people know Hunt Farms in Bowling Green and so a lot of people hear that and they know that we have a long history of farming and I would just want that to be something that is known for a long time," said Hunt.

Hunt is one of around 300 students who participate in Warren East's FFA program, which is celebrating it's 50th anniversary this year.

She is a fifth-generation farmer looking to take what she's learned at school and at home and apply it to her next chapter.

"My grandfather taught my dad all kinds of things about farming, so my dad has passed it down to me and I've helped our small operation," said Hunt. "I've actually got connected through the USDA and last week I rented my own farm and I'm about to start my own herd, I'm really excited about that so I can keep our tradition going on a long time."

This week Hunt and thousands of people across the nation celebrate National FFA Week.

Warren East High School FFA Advisor Katy Doyle says the organization is the largest youth leadership organization in the country and those in the program become valued members of the community.

"Agriculture is an important part of our everyday life and I think sometimes farmers aren't always painted in the most positive light, but they are risk-takers, they are business people, they are working hard every day," said Doyle.

At Warren East High School, several FFA students are working in the greenhouse growing flowers that will be sold to the community this spring, beginning April 18th.