Warren East Lady Raider Lucy Patterson talks about historic basketball season and missing softball in 2020

Lucy Patterson has left her mark at Warren East over the course of her high school career. On the basketball court this season she helped lead the Lady Raiders back to the 4th Region tournament for the first time season 2008.

On the softball field she has been apart of a Lady Raiders team that has won region and played in the state championship game the last two season.

But with the 2020 softball season being postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic a cancellation is likely.

Lucy spoke with 13 Sports Jeff Lightsy about playing basketball under head coach Jenny Neville, the historic run the Lady Raiders basketball team made, and the possible cancellation of the 2020 softball season.