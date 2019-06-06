Warren East Softball Honored By Loyal Fan Base

The Warren East community was in full force Wednesday evening at Warren East High School as fans gathered to help send the Lady Raiders out in style. As Warren East Softball heads to Lexington for the second straight appearance in the state softball tournament. And while this year's trip to state will be a little further, the Lady Raiders can expect their loyal fan base to be with them every step of the way.

"I love our community. Everybody loves everybody. We know everybody. And we just love that everybody comes to support, even if it's just a practice," said Warren East junior outfielder Olivia Price. "And it's just a send-off. They all know we're not leaving today. It's just nice to see everybody out here."

Price's teammates are in complete agreement.

"Our community's really strong. It feels good for everyone to just be out here to watch us practice" added Warren East junior infielder Hailey Hymer. "You know.....it's pretty cool."

The support out here, it's like no other. It's...you know, here we are getting ready to load up tomorrow and head to Lexington,: said Warren East Head Coach Philip McKinney. "We've just got a light practice today and, you know, there's about 100 people here just to watch us do what we've been doing."

Warren East will face Ashland Blazer in a quarterfinal round matchup on Friday. First pitch for that game is set for noon Central time. However, it does look like weather could play a factor into the start times of the games in the state tournament this weekend.