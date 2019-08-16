Warren RECC working to correct power outages

Warren RECC was working to restore power to some 3,000 members in south Warren County Friday night.

They say the outage in the Plano area appeared to have been the result of foul play, so the Warren County Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate.

Deputies also responded to a call to the KOA campground on Three Springs Road for a sparking transformer. The Plano Volunteer Fire Department was called, but Warren County SO said everything was okay at KOA so the firefighters returned home.

As of 10:00 p.m. Friday, Warren RECC said the damage to their substation was extensive, and they were working as quickly and safely as they could to restore power.

