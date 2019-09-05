Warrior Coal miner killed in mine identified

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a miner at Cardinal Mine.
According to a statement from Alliance Coal, the Warrior Coal miner was found around 2:45 p.m. Thursday near the battery-powered scoop inside of the mine.
That miner has been identified as Jeremy Elder, 39, of Providence, according to Kentucky and Environment Cabinet Executive Director John Mura.
Co-workers brought Elder to the surface so first responders could begin resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, the statement says.
The statement says Elder died around 4:45 p.m.
Mine officials say an investigation is underway.
This is the second coal mining death in western Kentucky in just over a month. On July 31, a man died inside Paradise Mine in Muhlenberg County.