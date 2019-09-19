Washington County Juvenile charged with possession of firearm on school property

Kentucky State Police, Post 15 responded to the Washington County School district at 7:15 Thursday morning in reference to a student who had been found with a firearm in his possession on a school bus.

The bus driver was notified by other students on the bus after they observed a hand gun in the juvenile’s backpack.

School staff was able to intercede before the child entered a school with the firearm.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and is being lodged in the Adair County Youth Development Center.

Tpr. Scott Curry is investigating. KSP was assisted by the Springfield Police Department.