Watch: A choking toddler stopped breathing. Officers worked together to save his life.

Dramatic moments were caught on tape as a hero police officer saves a baby from choking.

Officers perform CPR on a toddler who had stopped breathing. (Source: Kissimmee Police Dept./WESH/Hearst/CNN)

The 18-month-old child, who had choked on a cracker, had stopped breathing, and an officer happened to be driving by at that very moment.

in the video, Amanda Zimmerman handed off her lifeless son, M.J., to a police officer she just flagged down.

Zimmerman lives just blocks from the Kissimmee Police Station.

While officers tried to help, his mom was in agony.

“And at that point, I was just beside myself,” Zimmerman said.

The officers put M.J. on his back and started CPR. Finally, he let out a gasp.

M.J. was rushed to the hospital, and according to his mom, doctors said he was going to be just fine.

“Being without oxygen for that long and then just coming out, you know, he didn’t miss a beat,” Zimmerman said.

She said she never dreamed her son could choke on a cracker, and said she plans to take a CPR class.

As for the fact a police officer just happened to drive by at the most critical moment of her life, “God put them where they needed to be, and it was just amazing that they were coming down at that very moment.”

Zimmerman said she plans to tell M.J. the whole story some day, and she says his new nickname will be Miracle Michael.

Copyright 2019 WESH, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.