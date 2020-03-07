Watch #TeamWBKO take the plunge! Penguin Plunge 2020

Penguin Plunge celebrated their 15th year at the Sloan Convention Center on Saturday. The annual event helps raise money for Junior Achievement in South Central Kentucky.

Their goal this year was to raise 15,000 dollars and with that money, they will be able to reach hundreds of students in South Central Kentucky, giving them an opportunity to excel in life.

#TeamWBKO took the plunge! Watch below:

"This event is really fun we have costumes and awards and everyone has a really good time, but we really are kind of reigning in on our mission about helping the students this is the reason why we jump into freezing cold water. So that we can give students the opportunity to have a better life and to succeed in a global economy," said Allison Henson Marketing and Special Events Coordinator.

Around a dozen different teams took the plunge this year in order to raise money for Junior Achievement.

After jumping into the icy cold water, #TeamWBKO took a dip in the hot tub to warm up.

To learn more about Penguin Plunge, visit soky.org/polarplunge.