Watch party for BG East Little League postponed until games resume tomorrow

A watch party for the Bowling Green East Little League team was postponed Thursday after it was announced that the game would be canceled and resumed on Friday.

The watch part is still scheduled to take place at Buckhead Kitchen on Scottsville Road. The owner, Caitlin Davis, is inviting everyone that can to come out and support the team.

"Unfortunately it's not going to be a time when all the kids can come, we had all of the eleven year olds coming out today and a lot of the kids that played on the 2015-2016 team," said Davis. "But we're definitely still holding the watch party tomorrow for anybody that can get off work or get out of school or anything like that we'll definitely celebrate here."

13 News will also be there to cover the watch party and bring live updates as the game unfolds.