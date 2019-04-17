Watching Heavy Rain, Storm Threat For Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Chris Allen
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
...SEVERE STORMS, HEAVY RAINS POSSIBLE THURSDAY...
Readings rebounded with sunshine and strong southwest breezes Tuesday! The high in Bowling Green was 80°, and we have a good chance at reaching that mark again Wednesday. We'll enjoy one more dry day before big changes arrive Thursday. That's when our next system rolls in with showers and thunderstorms a good bet. A few storms could reach severe limits Thursday, with locally damaging winds and hail the main threat. Heavy rain is also likely Thursday into Thursday night. Good Friday looks blustery and much cooler with showers hanging on before we finally dry out Saturday. Easter Sunday looks great, with abundant sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures. Much of next week will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s with rain chances returning by Tuesday.
Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
WEDNESDAY: Warm and Breezy with Increasing Clouds Late
High 80, Low 60, winds S-12, Gusts to 24
THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Some Possibly Severe
High 75, Low 51, winds S-20, Gusts to 35
GOOD FRIDAY: Blustery & Much Cooler with Showers Likely
High 58, Low 41, winds NW-12
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams