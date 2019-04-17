Watching Heavy Rain, Storm Threat For Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

...SEVERE STORMS, HEAVY RAINS POSSIBLE THURSDAY...

Readings rebounded with sunshine and strong southwest breezes Tuesday! The high in Bowling Green was 80°, and we have a good chance at reaching that mark again Wednesday. We'll enjoy one more dry day before big changes arrive Thursday. That's when our next system rolls in with showers and thunderstorms a good bet. A few storms could reach severe limits Thursday, with locally damaging winds and hail the main threat. Heavy rain is also likely Thursday into Thursday night. Good Friday looks blustery and much cooler with showers hanging on before we finally dry out Saturday. Easter Sunday looks great, with abundant sunshine returning along with warmer temperatures. Much of next week will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s with rain chances returning by Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and Breezy with Increasing Clouds Late

High 80, Low 60, winds S-12, Gusts to 24

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Some Possibly Severe

High 75, Low 51, winds S-20, Gusts to 35

GOOD FRIDAY: Blustery & Much Cooler with Showers Likely

High 58, Low 41, winds NW-12

