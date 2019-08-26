Allen County under boil water advisory after mainline goes down

UPDATE, Aug. 26, 2019, 9:29 a.m.

The Allen County Water District tells us those serviced by them living in the county are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The water district has been working on a mainline that went down in the Durham Springs area.

Most customers should have water again, except for those located in the vicinity of Whitney Road, Clover Croft, Washington School, and C W Jones Rd.

According to the Scottsville Police Department, there have been reports of water outages impacting several areas.

The areas include Bowling Green Rd, Jefferson School Rd, Harrison School Rd, Old Gainesville Rd, Lambert Rd., Durham Springs Rd. and side roads off of those.

The Allen Co. Water District is aware of the issue and are working to resolve the problem.