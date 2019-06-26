Wayne County man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses in undercover operation

A Wayne County man will face charges related to electronic communication with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, Kentucky State Police said.

30-year-old Cletius Jones was arrested after an undercover investigation, during which KSP representatives say the suspect tried to "procure" a minor. In reality, the suspect was speaking to an undercover investigator.

Jones's charges include one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and two counts of distribution of obscene material to a minor.

The former charge is a Class-D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. The latter charges are Class-A felonies, which can warrant a one-year prison sentence.