We Hit The 80's Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, March 26, 2020

We finally hit the 80's this year as many made it into the lower 80's with abundant sunshine. We will see clouds increase into Friday with a possible stray shower but most will stay dry and warm with temperatures back near 80. Heading into Saturday we start the day dry and should stay dry until the evening when some strong and possibly severe storms move through as we head into Saturday night.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Mild

Low 66, winds S-12

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm, Isol'd T/Shower Late

High 80, Low 66, winds SW-10

SATURDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Late

High 77, Low 55, winds S-12

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

