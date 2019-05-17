We Kick Off The Weekend With Some Heat

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, May 17, 2019

It's official, today was the warmest day of 2019 in Bowling Green as temperatures climbed to 88°. Warm temperatures stick around going into Saturday but, a few spots could see a stray late day shower. Expect highs to reach the upper 80's, although it may feel more like the low 90's given moderate humidity. The best chance of seeing any showers and thunderstorms will come Sunday evening into Monday morning. A few storms could become strong to severe. The Summer-like pattern continues well into next week. Election Day looks mainly sunny and warm with highs in the mid-80's with a chance of a late-day pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Mild

Low 65, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Breezy, Cont'd Very Warm, Late Day T/Storm Possible

High 88, Low 67, winds SW-12

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers/Storms Possible, Windy

High 83, Low 64, winds S-15, Gusts to 35

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams