The city of Bowling Green is inviting photographers of all ages to enter

the inaugural "We are Bowling Green" photo contest.

You can enter the contest until May 15, 2020. There are two ways to win: the People's Choice award is an online vote with one overall winner and the Judges' Choice is a first, second, and third place finish chosen by visual art professionals.

The winners will be announced in late spring or early summer. For more information click here