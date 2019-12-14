Weather Takes A Turn To End The Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, December 14, 2019

We started our Saturday out with some drizzle and gloomy conditions, but clouds started to break up some into the afternoon. We kick of Sunday with a few peaks of sun before clouds roll in into the afternoon. A potent system moves in Sunday night into Monday. Look for showers and even a few strong storms Monday along with gusty winds. As colder air moves in Monday night, the rain may change to flurries as the system moves out early Tuesday morning. We will see another Arctic plunge into the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and Cool

Low 32, winds NW-6

SUNDAY: Chance of PM Scattered Showers and Cool

High 46, Low 43, winds NE-6

MONDAY: Showers and Storms, Breezy and Warm

High 58, Low 31, winds NW-8

