Weather could affect Todd County road work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says rain could delay a preventative maintenance project scheduled to begin this Monday.

The project will affect a ten-mile stretch of U.S. 68 between mile markers 1.5 and 11, starting at the bridge over West fork-Red River and going to Old Quarry Road.

Crews are scheduled to begin applying a "cape seal" on the road Monday July 22, but the project is dependent on weather. Once it begins, KTC expects it to take about a month.

During the project, motorists should expect lane closures and gravel on the road.