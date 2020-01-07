Weather for Wednesday: Wonderful!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Tuesday picked up right where Monday left off, with more sunshine and mild temperatures! Nice weather hangs on a little while longer, with highs climbing from the low 50s Wednesday to near 60° Thursday. Clouds increase late Thursday with south winds picking up ahead of a potent system arriving at week's end. This will bring rounds of heavy rain and some thunderstorms to the region. Some locations could pick up over 3" of rain before ending causing issues with flooding across South Central Kentucky. We catch a break in the rains Sunday before yet another system arrives with more wet weather Monday into Tuesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Mild

High 52, Low 33, winds W-5

THURSDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds, Windy & Warmer

High 58, Low 52, winds S-17, G-30

FRIDAY: Windy & Warm, Showers Likely, Thunder Possible

High 64, Low 58, winds S-18, G-35

