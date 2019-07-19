Weathering the heat - how people are coping

An Excessive Heat Warning took effect Thursday and is expected to last until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 90 degrees throughout the weekend.

"We knew it was going to be smoldering hot," said Lisa Scott, spending time with her niece at the pool.

Smoldering hot is no exaggeration. Temperature are reaching 100 degrees with the heat index reaching 104 degrees in parts of the region.

"It's the Kentucky humidity, I'm already sweating. I just can't wait to get in the water and get on the float and relax today," Scott said.

Great minds think alike because many others had the same idea.

The Russell Sims Aquatic Center in Bowling Green was packed with people of all ages, just trying weather the heat.

"It is really to kind of beat the heat, it is hot out there and it is a good way for the kids to get to play and everything," said Bryan, took his family to the Aquatic Center.

Some even traveled from Tennessee in order to cool down.

"It is a great cool down when you're really hot and when you're feet are hot and you go in there and just splash and it is really fun," said 9-year-old Jeremiah, from Tennessee.

"This is the place to be, because it's very hot today," Scott said.

Make sure you lather up with sunscreen, stay hydrated, use the shade as much as possible, and take advantage of that cold water.