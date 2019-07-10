Wednesday Could Be The Hottest Yet!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Tuesday, July 10, 2019
Get ready for another hot, humid day Wednesday before a cold front slips through Thursday. This could trigger some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms west of I-65 in the afternoon. A couple of storms on Thursday could be on the strong side before the system moves out Thursday evening. We'll catch a small break in the high heat and humidity late Thursday into Friday before steamy air returns this weekend. Slim chances for rain return Sunday afternoon into next week as well as the Summer heat!
WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Chance of a T/Storm Late
High 94, Low 75, winds SW-5
Heat Index: 95-103°
THURSDAY: Widely Scat'd T/Storms, Ending Late
High 91, Low 65, winds NW-7
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not as Hot, Less Humid
High 88, Low 65, winds N-7
