Wednesday Could Be The Hottest Yet!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, July 10, 2019

Get ready for another hot, humid day Wednesday before a cold front slips through Thursday. This could trigger some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms west of I-65 in the afternoon. A couple of storms on Thursday could be on the strong side before the system moves out Thursday evening. We'll catch a small break in the high heat and humidity late Thursday into Friday before steamy air returns this weekend. Slim chances for rain return Sunday afternoon into next week as well as the Summer heat!

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Chance of a T/Storm Late

High 94, Low 75, winds SW-5

Heat Index: 95-103°

THURSDAY: Widely Scat'd T/Storms, Ending Late

High 91, Low 65, winds NW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not as Hot, Less Humid

High 88, Low 65, winds N-7

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams