Weekend Starts Wet, Ends Sunny

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, November 22, 2019

We caught a break in the rains this afternoon, but another round of showers moves in overnight Friday into Saturday. Expect another breezy, cool day Saturday, with temps struggling to get out of the 40s. The rest of the weekend looks dry and cool, but temperatures will be warming up for the start of next week. The big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving look breezy and unsettled with chances for rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day along with Black Friday also hold possibilities for rain with highs in the 50s both times.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Breezy and Cool, Showers Likely

High 50, Low 33, winds NW-11

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High 52, Low 33, winds SW-9

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 60, Low 39, winds S-8

