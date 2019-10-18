Weekend: Warming, Monday: Pouring

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, October 18, 2019

A warming trend takes shape Friday, with highs climbing back to near 70. It will be breezy and warmer for WKU's Homecoming Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. One system cutting across the Deep South over the weekend could send a few showers our way late Saturday night. A stronger system arrives Monday with potential for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall along with gusty winds. Cooler air arrives by Tuesday and for much of the end of next week.

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 67, Low 43, winds SE-8

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. of a Shower Late

High 75, Low 52, winds S-10

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 76, Low 58, winds SE-8

