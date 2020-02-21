Weekend Warmup

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, February 21, 2020

A cold finish to the week tonight, but clear skies stick around for the start of the weekend. Readings show warmer temperatures through Saturday and Sunday into the 50's. Rain returns late Sunday night as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold for much of next week. Temps stay mild before the next system brings a mix of snow and rain on Wednesday. The remainder of the week will stay mostly clear and breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 53, Low 31, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers Possible Toward Evening

High 55, Low 42, winds SW-9

MONDAY: Rain Likely, Mild

High 56, Low 45, winds S-10