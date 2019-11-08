Weekend Warmup

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, November 8, 2019

After a frigid Friday, things warm up for the weekend. It will be cool but sunny for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade, 10am in downtown Bowling Green. Sunday will be our warmest (and nicest) day for awhile before another shot of unseasonably cold - maybe even record cold air - arrives early next week. Veterans Day will start wet and mild but end with rain changing to snow by evening. Some minor accumulation and impact on travel is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday, readings may run over 25° below normal with near-record cold daytime highs in the 30s and nighttime temps in the teens!

SATURDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 52, Low 35, winds SW-11

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 63, Low 45, winds SW-13

MONDAY: Light Rain Likely, Mixing with and Changing to Light Snow Toward Evening. Turning Colder

AM High 53, Temps Falling to 30s by Eve, Low 19, winds W-10

