Welcome Back WKU event brings local businesses to the hill

Students are back on the hill and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce along with Western Kentucky University hosted a Welcome Back event Wednesday.

"With all of the Chamber partners being here and not only that offering students all kinds of different prizes and services, it is a perfect welcome to WKU," said Rachel Goodman, director of campus and community events.

The annual WKU welcome back event is continually growing ever year.

"We've been doing this over 20 years. Last year we had a record year and this year we had even more businesses come out because we have a great crowd of students to come out to see what they all have to offer, " said Maureen Carpenter, BG Chamber of Commerce.

"It just gives a really good opportunity for students in Bowling Green especially to get to know different local businesses and franchises that are around here and get free stuff and free food while we're at it," said Jillian Ryan, WKU Student.

Whether students are new or old this event allows them to explore where they can shop, eat and hangout in Bowling Green.

