Wendy’s Twinkle at the Track Presented by U.S. Bank opens tomorrow

If your family enjoys driving through christmas light displays you no longer have to travel to Nashville to see an extravagant light display! Because there's now one right here in Bowling Green.

Wendy's Twinkle at the Track presented by U.S. Bank is a new drive-through holiday light experience on the west track of the NCM Motorsports Park.

The light display features over 1 million lights, 25 scenes, 350+ displays all along 2 miles of driving experience.

This will be the first time in around 10 years that a display similar to this has made it's way to Bowling Green.

"It's something we've looked at doing for many years here at the NCM Motorsports Park and we're finally able to pull it off this year and we're really excited. You can see it from the interstate. Not only a great opportunity for all our local friends but we're hoping to introduce people that are passing through to our great community," said Director of Marketing and Communications, Katie Ellison.

The display officially opens Friday, Nov. 22 from 4:30 p.m. til 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per carload Monday-Wednesday and $25 per carload Thursday-Sunday.

Click here for more information about Twinkle at the Track.