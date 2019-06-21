West End Block Party at West End Park

It was an all around Fun Night at the West End Family block party.

Organizations throughout the community came together to host the block party. Independence Bank provided hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream.

There was also a train that children could ride that drove around the park.

The Bowling Green Fire Department, law enforcement and city commissioners were also in attendance.

Independence Bank says they're happy to sponsor events that give back to the community.

"Every county we are in we always give back to the community. We are just apart of the community, it's where we live," said Independence Bank Location Manager, Joetta Arnett. "It's where we want to do for everyone that lives there. We just saw this as an opportunity to do that."

Neighborhood and community services were also at the West End block party and discussed how BG GOV TO GO helped organize the event.