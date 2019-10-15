West Virginia donates 15,000 blue catfish to Kentucky

West Virginia has donated 15,000 blue catfish to Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said the generous donation will help bolster fish populations in the Kentucky River, where fish have struggled to outpace fishing.

Paul Wilkes, acting director of fisheries with the department, said the state is grateful.

"These are just further examples of where state and federal governments work together to provide more opportunities for anglers everywhere," Wilkes said.

Arkansas gave Kentucky a similar gift earlier this year. Wildlife experts stocked about 38,000 donated cutthroat trout in the Cumberland River.