Western Kentucky President Tim Caboni address future of campus in the fall

Classes for the fall of 2020 might look a little different for students who are returning to campus but president Tim Caboni does plan to have those students return to the hill.

WKU has not released its official plans for how in-person classes are going to be handled in the fall but they will be listening to recommendations from the governor and applying the healthy at work strategies.

"We are going to be back in person but this August won't look anything like the last August so we are taking a look at every part of our operation to make sure that we are doing everything in the universities power to keep our student's, faculty, and staff safe," said Tim Caboni, WKU President.

The enrollment numbers for the incoming freshman class is the highest WKU has seen in 18 years.

WKU is also still working on its first-year village which is located at the south end of campus.

Construction workers have made progress on the new pod style dorms that are replacing Bemis-Lawrence hall which was knocked down in 2019.

According to president Caboni, the first-year village is still on track for its opening date.

"It is going to be a great differentiator for the fall of 2021 when the first-year village opens. It is a significant investment by our student life foundation and transforming the way in which our first-year students will engage with one another and with our faculty living-learning communities. It is going to be a game-changer for us not just in terms of that but in terms of how we recruit and we are really proud of it. It is on target to open fall of 2021," added Caboni.

Also, on Friday the WKU Board of Regents met via Zoom for their second quarterly meeting and President Caboni started off that meeting assuring staff and faculty that they will not be doing the 2.4 million dollars tiered salary reduction which means leadership staff will be in charge of hitting those targets.

"The leadership group decided that we would shift those 2.4 million dollars to the decentralized budget reductions. As you may know, WKU has a different budget model than we had three years ago it is much more decentralized. It is responsibility centered, it empowers our deans and the vice presidents to manage their budget in such a way that we don't have to make decisions in one single period of time," added Caboni.

WKU's board of regents will vote on the 2021 budget in June however if students don't show up in the fall like it is predicted this could drastically change the budget.

The Board of Regents also conferred the 2020 graduate degrees this afternoon. The university has tentative in-person graduation scheduled for the class of 2020 in September.