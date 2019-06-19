Western Kentucky University Preident Dr. Timothy C. Caboni Named To Conference USA Executive Committee

Western Kentucky University President Dr. Timothy C. Caboni was elected to the Conference USA Board of Director’s Executive Committee at the league’s summer meetings, C-USA has announced.

The presidents of each of the league’s member schools serve on the league’s Board of Directors. Members of the Executive Committee help set league policy for the membership.

“I am honored to have been elected to the Conference USA Executive Committee,” Caboni said. “Collegiate athletics is an important part of the total college experience for our students and student-athletes as well as community outreach and engagement. Being a part of Conference USA has elevated our national exposure and I look forward to working with other committee members in helping chart the league’s future.”

At the meeting, C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod highlighted significant advancements in competitive success resulting from strategic innovations, student-athlete welfare initiatives in the area of mental health education, continued student-athlete academic achievement, new strategic partnerships including multimedia agreements with NFL Network. The Board met with Cari Van Senus, NCAA Vice President of Policy and Chief of Staff, to consider national policy positions relative to academic misconduct, sports wagering, integrity services, modifications to the NCAA enforcement process and NCAA basketball reform.

“President Caboni has been a tremendous supporter of WKU Athletics, and we are not surprised that he has been recognized as one of the leaders in Conference USA,” said Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. “Dr. Caboni has been a steadfast ally in supporting our goals of graduating student-athletes, providing a gathering place for WKU fans, students, and alumni, and winning championships. His inclusion to this committee is well deserved and will be very beneficial for both WKU and Conference USA.”

Caboni recently completed his second year serving as the university president and is leading a comprehensive strategic planning process to serve as a roadmap for WKU’s next decade of growth. Of particular importance is renewing WKU’s mission of advancing the City of Bowling Green, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the world by inspiring innovation, elevating communities and transforming lives.

A New Orleans native, Caboni is a 1994 graduate of WKU and became WKU’s president on July 1, 2017. He earned a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communication from WKU. His higher education professional experience includes alumni relations, fundraising, prospect research, teaching, academic administration, communications, marketing and government relations. He has published nearly 30 articles and one book. His current research is focused on use of data-based decision-making in higher education fundraising.