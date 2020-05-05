Western Kentucky University announces winners of inaugural Distinguished Educator Awards

Teacher Appreciation Week marked the inaugural winners of WKU College of Education and Behavioral Sciences’ Distinguished Educator Awards.

While original plans to honor these individuals were disrupted due to COVID-19 precautions, the need to honor our educators’ pedagogical impacts are more important and necessary than ever before.

“Each teacher deserves immense praise for the hard work and dedication they’ve shown their students and districts during non-traditional instruction,” said Corinne Murphy, Dean of WKU’s College of Education and Behavioral Sciences. “Our goal is to ensure all community mentors and leaders understand WKU’s appreciation for their continued contributions to students; however, we also hope to provide a celebratory moment during this time of uncertainty.”

Each award celebrates the individual and significant contributions educators make to the teaching profession. From elementary education to teacher mentorship, WKU would like to recognize the following P-12 educators based on their inspiring and specialized solutions in the classroom:

Elementary (P-5): Josh Turner, South Green Elementary School

Middle Grades (6-8): Angela Barbour, Cub Run Elementary School

Secondary (9-12): Jeremy Byrn, Allen County-Scottsville High School

Special Education: Savannah Boone, Larue County High School

Visual Performing Arts: Stephanie Hensley, Cub Run Elementary School

Physical Education: Jamie Neal, Lincoln Elementary School

Innovation: Tina Sharp, North Jackson Elementary School

Diversity: Debbie Wilson, Briarwood Elementary School

Literacy: Amber Barrick, North Warren Elementary School

Teacher Mentor: Neesa Richardson, Natcher Elementary School

Category winners will each receive a $200 cash prize and a commemorative plaque. Additionally, WKU will feature a perpetual plaque in Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame honoring winners for years to come.