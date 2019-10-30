Wet And Windy For Halloween

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

...FREEZE WATCH THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...

A sharp cold front is on the approach and is set to stall over our region Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is possible at times Wednesday into Halloween Thursday. Showers end late Thursday afternoon, but it will be a raw, chilly evening for Trick-or-Treaters. Temps will tumble through the 40s, and stiff westerly breezes will send wind chills plunging into the lower 30s! The coldest air of the season moves in for the upcoming weekend with a possible hard freeze Friday and Saturday nights as lows drop into the upper 20s! As we head into Election Day (Tuesday), sunshine will prevail, although next week begins on a chilly note. We will see readings moderate back to near seasonal norms by Election Day.

**Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am as we set our clocks BACK one hour!**

WEDNESDAY: Rain Likely, A Few Thunderstorms Possible

High 64, Low 51, winds S-8

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Breezy, Rain Likely, Turning Colder Late

AM High 58 (Temps Fall into 40s by Evening), Low 27, winds W-15

*Freeze Watch*

FRIDAY: Sunny but Chilly

High 52, Low 29, winds SE-5

