Prepared by Chris Allen

Sunday, October 21, 2019

It looks to be a wet and windy Monday as a strong cold front moves through. Look for about an inch of rain (or more) along with southerly winds of 20-40 mph at times. Some of the rainfall could be heavy along with a few strong storms. It will be cooler Tuesday through Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Another system pulls in for the weekend with scattered showers through Sunday.

MONDAY: Windy with Showers and Thunderstorms Likely

High 76, Low 47, winds S-18, Gusts to 40

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 65, Low 40, winds W-13

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 67, Low 43, winds SW-7

