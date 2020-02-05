Wet Weather Continues

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

**FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 6AM THURSDAY FOR MUCH OF SOUTH-CENTRAL KY**

We caught a break in the rain this morning but more rain will return for the late morning and afternoon. A frontal system will meander over our region through Thursday night, sending more waves of rain our way. Additional rainfall of 1-2" is possible before this system moves out Friday morning. With colder air returning near week's end, the rain may mix with or even briefly change to a little light snow before ending late Thursday night. A new system arrives with rain possibly mixed with snow Saturday before a dry Sunday. Warmer readings return early next week, but do do rain chances.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Cooler, Periods of Rain

High 51, Low 46 winds NE-10

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool, Showers Possible

High 49, Low 32 winds NW-8

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Colder

High 41, Low 32, winds W-11

