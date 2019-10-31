Wet, Windy, Cold Chills For Halloween

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

...FREEZE WARNING THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...

Showers end late Thursday afternoon, but it will be a raw, chilly evening for Trick-or-Treaters. Temps will tumble into the 30s, and stiff westerly breezes will send wind chills plunging into the upper 20s! The coldest air of the season moves in for the upcoming weekend with a hard freeze expected Friday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s. As we head into Election Day (Tuesday), sunshine will prevail, although next week begins on a chilly note. We will see readings moderate back to near seasonal norms by Election Day.

**Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am as we set our clocks BACK one hour!**

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Blustery, Turning Colder, Showers Ending

AM High 61 (Temps Fall into 30s by Evening), Low 27, winds W-17

*Freeze Warning*

FRIDAY: Sunny but Chilly

High 52, Low 31, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cool

High 54, Low 28, winds NW-10

