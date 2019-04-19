Wet and Much Colder to End the Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Friday, April 19, 2019

Light to moderate rain continues to move through South Central Ky this morning, as a complex low pressure system advances toward and eventually through our region. Good Friday looks blustery and MUCH colder with showers hanging on before we finally dry out late Saturday. Highs today and Saturday will only top out in the mid 50s, almost a 20 degree drop from Thursday. Easter Sunday looks great however, with abundant sunshine returning, along with warmer temperatures. Much of next week will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a small shot for rain returning toward mid-week.

GOOD FRIDAY: Cloudy, Blustery & Much Colder with Scat'd Showers

AM High 54 (Temps Falling into 40s), Low 39, winds NW 12-24, Gusts to 30

TONIGHT: Shower Chances Continue, Cold

Low 39, winds NW -12,

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers Till Afternoon

High 53, Low 40, winds NW-11

