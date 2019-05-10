Wet at Times This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, May 10, 2019

We're dry for Friday evening, but more rain is likely for at least part of our upcoming WKU Graduation/Mother's Day weekend. It appears most of our weekend rains will fall Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. A new, weak system diving in from the Mid-west may squeeze out a few more scattered showers late Sunday. Next week begins with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures with a slow warming trend as the week progresses. At this time, only a slim chance of a shower is on the board for Thursday.

SATURDAY: Showers Likely, A Thunderstorm Possible

High 71, Low 57, winds NE-5

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cooler with Scattered Showers Possible

High 68, Low 50, winds W-7

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Mild

High 70, Low 48, winds NE-8