What Kentucky businesses are allowed to open this week as part of Phase 2

As Phase 2 of reopening in Kentucky continues more businesses will be opening this week.

Starting Monday, May 25 a high anticipated business will be allowed to open up their doors again, hair salons and barbershops.

According to Healthy at Work policies, barbers/cosmetologists/hair salons must limit the number of clients present in any given business to 33% of the occupational capacity of the facility. Employees are excluded from this 33% maximum.

Nail salons are also getting the opportunity to reopen starting on Monday. Nail salon businesses must limit the number of clients present in any given nail salon to 33% of the occupational capacity of the facility. Employees are excluded from this 33% maximum.

Tanning salons will also be allowed to reopen on Monday and tanning salon businesses must ensure tanning beds and spray tan areas and equipment are cleaned and appropriately sanitized after each use in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Tattoo artists will also be allowed to go back to work on Monday. Tattoo parlors should ensure that their facilities, including workstations, common areas, breakrooms, and restrooms and are properly cleaned and ventilated.

Tattoo parlors should also ensure new customers are given the opportunity to perform hand hygiene prior to receiving service.

Beginning the following week fitness centers, movie theaters and Kentucky State Park Lodges, aquatic centers, and bowling alley's can open on June 1st.

For all the Healthy at Work policies and a tentative schedule of businesses reopening click here.