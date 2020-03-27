What the Economic Stimulus Bill means to small business and self employed

It’s The largest economic stimulus package in history.

According to Financial experts there is still a lot to be understood operationally about how these programs will be rolled out.

The bill does give incentives for small business to retain employees through the pandemic or even rehire them.

“From the small business perspective built into the bill is the potential for a small business to apply for a loan that would help them cover payroll cost for the next two months and as we understand it now should that employer retain or rehire their employees after the two month period the loan could be essentially forgiven. Thereby incentive's small businesses, providing them the capital they need to retain employees during this time," said Jeanne Fisher, Certified Financial Planner.

However, those financial experts say there is a difference between the employee and the employer in this bill.

“In the instance of the employee the 1099 employee,a hairdresser, they will now be able to file for unemployment and collect that benefit individually. Your small business effected think about your small retail stores, like your clothing boutique. Those are the toes of business that would be able to apply for the small business loan to actually help them make payroll for their employees who can not come into work during this time," said Fisher.

The economic stimulus bill has been approved by the house it now needs to be signed by President Trump.