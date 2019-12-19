What to consider before you adopt an animal as a gift

December sees the highest number of adoptions at the Bowling Green Humane Society and with Christmas just around the corner those numbers are increasing.

"December tends to be our busiest month of the year with adoptions which is a great thing you know we know that there are a lot of families out there that consider adoption or adding a family pet to the mix," said Lorri Hare, Director of the Bowling Green Humane Society.

A cute kitten or a playful dog can make the perfect Christmas gift.

The thought of putting a big red bow on one of these animals and surprising someone with this sweet gift can be exciting.

However, there are some things you need to take into consideration before adopting a forever friend as a Christmas gift.

"If you're thinking about a gift we discourage people doing it as a surprise, especially if it's not for your direct family. If it's a parent and it's your children and you all have discussed it that is a fantastic thing, but realize that new novelty part of it is going to wear off," added Hare.

The goal of the humane society is always to find every furry friend a forever home.

However, they do have alternatives to giving them as gifts.

"If people can't add a pet to their family they can come sponsor a pet for Christmas and we have these wonderful cards that we can give you that you can give to someone and say 'hey I helped save a life in your honor for the holidays," said Hare.

The humane society reminds us to adopt not shop, but make sure you take all this into consideration before adopting a forever friend as a Christmas gift.

To learn more about the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society click here.