What to do if you are sick and when to seek care

The Barren River District Health Department wants you to know what to do if you get sick and what symptoms to watch out for during the

COVID-19 pandemic.

The news of positive cases has understandably raised concern for many community members who feel they are showing symptoms of the virus.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

- Fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

- Dry cough

- Shortness of breath

If you are showing these symptoms, do the following:

- Stay home. People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Do not visit public places, and do not leave your house except to get medical care. Stay in touch with your medical provider. Be sure to get medical care if you start to feel worse, if symptoms become severe, or you feel it is an emergency. Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 include:

- Difficulty breathing

- Persistent pain or pressure in chest

- Confusion or inability to arouse

- Bluish lips or face

- Call your medical provider before you seek care. If you have an appointment, call before and tell them your symptoms so they can prepare for your arrival. If you are sick, you should wear a facemask before you are around people or enter a healthcare provider’s office.

- Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or using taxis, UBER, or LYFT.

- Stay away from others. Separate yourself from others in your home by designating a specific “sick room”. Use a different bathroom if possible.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important to follow these instructions in the home:

- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water frequently. Before you eat, or touch your face, after you use the bathroom, after you cough or sneeze, and anytime they look, feel, or smell unclean. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

- Cover your coughs and sneezes either with a tissue (which should then be disposed of in a lined trashcan), and wash your hands immediately after.

- Avoid touching your face, eye, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Avoid sharing personal household items such as dishes, drinking glasses/cups, eating utensils, towels, and bedding with others in our home. After using these items, wash them thoroughly with soap and water or in the dishwasher.

- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in your home such as phones, computers/tablets, toilets, doorknobs, keyboards, bathroom fixtures, remote controls, counters, and tables.

- Clean and disinfect areas that may have blood, stool, or bodily fluids on them.

- When using household cleaners and disinfectants, be sure to read the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use.

- Be sure to use EPA-registered disinfectants, for a list of these products, visit:href="https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2 click here.

For questions about COVID-19, call the State hotline at

(800) 722-5725

or visit click here.